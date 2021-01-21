COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 469,356 confirmed cases and 11,618 people have died.

There are 293 people in hospital (an increase of 25), including 75 in intensive care (an increase of two).

The province has administered 14,032,710 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 34,001 in the last 24 hours.

88 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The federal government is set to announce new, expanded travel measures today in a bid to limit the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Multiple sources told CBC News and Radio-Canada that the government is expected to re-implement an advisory against all non-essential international travel.

Sources say that stronger measures were discussed with provincial premiers Tuesday evening, including a possible ban on all non-essential foreign travellers to Canada, including those from the United States. Another proposed measure included stricter quarantine and testing measures for returning Canadians and permanent residents.

Ottawa expected to advise against all non-essential international travel: sources

Quebec urges caution, work from home

The Quebec government is asking employers in the province to once again prioritize work from home, as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise and Quebec faces the threat of the omicron variant.

Health Minister Christian Dubé also said the province would be rolling out rapid tests in pharmacies as of Monday, giving people access to five free tests every 30 days.

Montreal's public health department says 14 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have now been detected in the city — and only five of them are associated with travel outside the country.

They say that means the others acquired it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission.

The news of the variant's spread comes as Quebec reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections last Friday for the first time in nearly 11 months.

As of Monday, Quebec's seven-day rolling average is 1,683 new cases.

Outbreaks in jails across Quebec

At least three provincial jails across the province are currently reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Bordeaux Prison in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, also known as the Établissement de détention Montréal, reported 86 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, out of about 1,100 inmates. One member of staff is also infected.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday reported two additional outbreaks of COVID-19 in provincial jails.

It said among inmates at the Rivère-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal, there are 13 active cases of COVID-19, and another 13 among staff members.

While at the jail in Sorel-Tracy, Que., northeast of Montreal, there are 16 active cases among inmates.

Since the pandemic began, 808 inmates and 436 staff members have contracted COVID-19 in Quebec's prisons. Two inmates have died.

