COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,628 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 467,609 confirmed cases and 11,611 people have died.

There are 268 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 73 in intensive care (an increase of five).

The province has administered 13,997,617 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 24,009 in the last 24 hours.

87 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The Quebec government is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec Tuesday afternoon, as cases surge across the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will speak at 1 p.m. along with Quebec's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Daniel Paré, who has been overseeing vaccination operations in the province.

Montreal's public health department says 14 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have now been detected in the city — and only five of them are associated with travel outside the country.

They say that means the others acquired it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission.

The news of the variant's spread comes as Quebec reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections last Friday for the first time in nearly 11 months.

As of Monday, Quebec's seven-day rolling average is 1,683 new cases.

One year since vaccinations began

Today marks a year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was given in Quebec, launching the start of the vaccination campaign in Canada.

Gisèle Lévesque, a resident of the CHSLD Saint-Antoine long-term care facility in Quebec City, became the first Canadian receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020.

Since then, Quebec has administered nearly 14 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Patricia McKinnon, the head of Quebec City's vaccination campaign, remembers running through the halls of long-term care home as the first doses arrived.

First resident receives COVID-19 vaccination at Quebec long-term care home Duration 0:50 Gisèle Lévesque, 89, became the first Canadian to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 at CHSLD Saint-Antoine in Quebec City. (Video provided by Quebec's Health ministry) 0:50

"We were asking ourselves how we could administer 3,000 doses in seven days," said McKinnon. "Now, we give 3,000 doses a shift!"

Nurse Nadia Charef, the nurse who administered the dose to Levesque, said it was a privilege to have given the country's first vaccine.

"For sure, it's an event that marked me and I'm proud to have done it," she said.

Outbreaks in jails across Quebec

At least three provincial jails across the province are currently reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Bordeaux Prison in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, also known as the Établissement de détention Montréal, reported 75 cases of COVID-19 Monday, out of about 1,100 inmates. No members of staff appear to be affected.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday reported two additional outbreaks of COVID-19 in provincial jails.

It said among inmates at the Rivère-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal, there are 13 active cases of COVID-19, and another 13 among staff members.

While at the jail in Sorel-Tracy, Que., northeast of Montreal, there are 16 active cases among inmates.

Since the pandemic began, 808 inmates and 436 staff members have contracted COVID-19 in Quebec's prisons. Two inmates have died.

Omicron tests in LaSalle

Montreal public health is asking people who may have visited a LaSalle community centre or a gym in Kirkland at certain times to get tested for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The two places in question are Buzzfit Kirkland, located at 3240 Jean-Yves Street and the Centre culturel et communautaire Henri-Lemieux located at 7644 Édouard Street in LaSalle.

You can find out more about the specific dates and times as well as the testing sites here.

