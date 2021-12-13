COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,753 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 466,443 confirmed cases and 11,608 people have died.

There are 262 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 68 in intensive care (an increase of five).

As of Friday, the province has administered 13,898,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

87 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's vaccination rate has been adjusted to include five- to 11-year-olds, causing the overall percentage to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The Lakeshore General Hospital is strengthening infection control measures and continuing its epidemiological investigation after declaring a COVID-19 outbreak Friday.

No new positive cases were reported over the weekend.



In a statement, the local health authority, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, confirmed that less than five people were infected, and all of them are doubly vaccinated.

Due to reasons of confidentiality, the CIUSSS says it cannot confirm where in the hospital the outbreak occurred.

Omicron in Montreal

Montreal's public health department says 14 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have now been detected in the city — and only five of them are associated with travel outside the country.

They say that means the others acquired it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission.

The news of the variant's spread comes as Quebec reported more than two-thousand new COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly 11 months.

The latest federal modelling shows that if it's assumed omicron is three times more transmissible than delta and becomes the dominant strain, then the number of daily cases in Canada could hit 26,000 by mid-January. Currently, the daily case count is around 3,300.

Omicron tests in LaSalle

Montreal public health is asking people who may have visited a LaSalle community centre or a gym in Kirkland at certain times to get tested for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The two places in question are Buzzfit Kirkland, located at 3240 Jean-Yves Street and the Centre culturel et communautaire Henri-Lemieux located at 7644 Édouard Street in LaSalle.

You can find out more about the specific dates and times as well as the testing sites here.

Top COVID-19 stories