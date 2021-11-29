COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 784 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 448,171 confirmed cases and 11,579 people have died.

There are 227 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 51 in intensive care (an increase of six).

The province has administered 13,614,288 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 19,732 doses in the last 24 hours.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's vaccination rate has been adjusted to include five- to 11-year-olds, causing the overall percentage to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

All air travellers coming from outside of Canada, with the exception of the United States, will now need to be tested at the airport and self-isolate until they get their results.

Federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, as Canada tightens its restrictions in light of the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

The new measure applies to both Canadian and foreign nationals and is in addition to the COVID-19 test that must be taken within 72 hours of arrival. However, there will be no cost to the traveller for the airport test.

In addition, as of today, foreign nationals coming from or passing through Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt will no longer be able to enter Canada.

This is in addition to seven other countries that were already barred: South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says banning flights from certain countries is an effective way of keeping the omicron variant at bay because those countries don't all have the same reporting and tracing standards as Canada.

'Seriously consider' if you need to travel: Dubé

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging Quebecers to seriously consider their travel plans this holiday season, in light of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The province's first known case of the new strain was confirmed on Monday.

Dubé cautioned that Ottawa could potentially impose stricter re-entry requirements for those travelling abroad with little warning, adding "the next few weeks will be critical."

Katherine Velan, a travel agent with Direct Travel in Montreal, said some people have rethought their plans to go abroad, but for the most part, travellers are heading on vacation undaunted by omicron.

"Most people don't seem to want to cancel," she said. "They're locked in, they're going down to the Caribbean, and that's what they want to do."

She said there are travel insurance plans that cover catching COVID-19 before going or getting stuck abroad due to restrictions.

Dr. Joanne Liu, the former international president of Doctors Without Borders, says the situation is of concern, but not surprising, given the fact that the vaccination rate in most low-income countries is extremely low.

She said a global plan for vaccine equity must be implemented, noting banning people travelling to and from certain countries will not do the trick.

"The faster that each country will distribute vaccines to low-income countries, the safer we're going to be over the next few months."

Cases of the variant have been registered in countries including the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Israel.

7 in isolation over omicron fears in Eastern Townships

Eastern Townships Public Health Director Dr. Alain Poirier is warning residents to avoid large gatherings in response to the omicron variant of COVID-19 and a surge in cases in the region.

The local health authority says seven residents are currently in isolation after recently travelling to one of the southern African countries deemed at risk for the omicron variant, and tests are being carried out to see if they have contracted it.

There were 425 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region in the past three days. Sherbrooke was particularly affected, with 143 new cases were confirmed.

"In five weeks, we went from 35 cases on average, and last week, we had reached 125 cases on average," said Dr. Poirier. Hospitalizations in the region have also increased, mainly in intensive care.

Dr. Poirier says public health is now struggling to meet the demand for screening, and is therefore asking the public to work together to reduce the spread.

"We really have to contain the virus. It is in the hands of all of us, through isolation if we have travelled and by vaccination," he said.

