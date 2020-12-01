COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Quebec's premier will provide an update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths on Monday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 142,371 confirmed cases and 7,056 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 693 people in hospital (an increase of 28), including 94 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The month of November has come to an end, a period Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé claimed would serve as a major test in the battle against COVID-19.
In October, the province recorded an average of around 1,000 cases per day.
Today, the province will release numbers for Nov. 30. But so far, in spite of the fact red-zone restrictions remain in place, the daily average of cases for November has gone up to around 1,170, with the province twice registering single-day records for infections, going well over 1,400.
In total, 740 people have died from COVID-19 in the last 30 days, and 693 people are in hospital.
The government is hoping to see a drop in the number of cases and deaths with a potential four-day gathering window for the holidays fast approaching.
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1 p.m.
You can watch it here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The Maimonides Geriatric Centre transferred most of its patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals.
- The federal government has extended existing international travel restrictions until Dec. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Your scarf is not a facemask — and other COVID-19 winter rules from Montreal Public Health.
- The province is expected to announce guidelines this week for holiday gatherings involving seniors living in long-term care homes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
