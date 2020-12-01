COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 142,371 confirmed cases and 7,056 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 693 people in hospital (an increase of 28), including 94 in intensive care (an increase of two).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The month of November has come to an end, a period Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé claimed would serve as a major test in the battle against COVID-19.

In October, the province recorded an average of around 1,000 cases per day.

Today, the province will release numbers for Nov. 30. But so far, in spite of the fact red-zone restrictions remain in place, the daily average of cases for November has gone up to around 1,170, with the province twice registering single-day records for infections, going well over 1,400.

In total, 740 people have died from COVID-19 in the last 30 days, and 693 people are in hospital.

The government is hoping to see a drop in the number of cases and deaths with a potential four-day gathering window for the holidays fast approaching.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1 p.m.

You can watch it here.

Top COVID-19 stories today