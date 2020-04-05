What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Sunday

Quebec has 6,997 cases and 75 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 478 people in hospital, including 130 in intensive care.

Montreal is the "epicentre" of the outbreak , with about half of the cases.

The city has closed Île Notre-Dame and parking at Mont-Royal Park.

All business except d épanneurs , gas stations and pharmacies are closed today.

The government will provide an update at 1 p.m. You will be able to watch live above.

The City of Montreal is asking the public to walk in parks near their homes after a sunny Saturday drew scores of people to public areas such as Mount Royal and the Lachine Canal.

On Sunday morning, the city announced it was closing the parking lots at Mount Royal Park in order to stop people from gathering there in large numbers. Île Notre-Dame has also been closed to the public.

Police in Montreal were empowered recently to issue fines directly to those who are not respecting the provincial ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Until Friday, police could issue a general offence report, and the amount to be paid — between $1,000 and $6,000 — would be determined later.

But Montreal and provincial police can now directly fine those who are not following physical distancing measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) has given the two forces the power to issue $1,000 fines the same way they would a speeding ticket.

"It will greatly facilitate our work. It will reduce the administrative burden," said Montreal police Insp. André Durocher of the change.

A DPCP spokesperson said logistical work needs to be done before other forces in the province are granted the same powers.

But that hasn't stopped some from finding other ways to punish those who disobey public health orders.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, a city 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, gave its police force the power to issue tickets as part of bylaw enforcement.

"If someone refuses to cooperate we give them the ticket immediately," Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police Chief André Fortin told Radio-Canada.