COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
US travellers can enter Canada by land after more than a year
- Quebec reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,608 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died. The Health Ministry issued a correction, saying 72 cases under evaluation were mistakenly added to the total number of cases (378,680) for Aug. 5.
- There are 57 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 51,911 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,356,853 doses administered in Quebec (an adjustment to data has impacted the total number of doses)
- 84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 70 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
After more than a year, Canada's border crossings are once again open to some Americans.
Fully vaccinated Americans who test negative for COVID-19 can enter the country by car, without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days. Those who cannot show proof of a negative test result from the last 72 hours must either return home or agree to a 14-day quarantine.
The border is only open to American citizens and permanent residents, and travellers must provide other information online ahead of their arrival.
Top COVID-19 stories
- The pandemic forced many Quebecers out of jobs in the service industry. That may be a good thing.
- Canada was an outlier on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but more countries now following suit.
- Quebec study aims to develop treatment for COVID-19 long-haulers.
- Pandemic travel restrictions are leaving children of temporary residents stranded abroad.
- Here's what Quebec can learn from other regions with vaccination passport systems.
- Why the delta variant is spreading so fast — and what that means for Canadians.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?