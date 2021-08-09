COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,608 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died. The Health Ministry issued a correction, saying 72 cases under evaluation were mistakenly added to the total number of cases (378,680 ) for Aug. 5.

) There are 57 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

51,911 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,356,853 doses administered in Quebec (an adjustment to data has impacted the total number of doses)

84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 70 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

After more than a year, Canada's border crossings are once again open to some Americans.

Fully vaccinated Americans who test negative for COVID-19 can enter the country by car, without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days. Those who cannot show proof of a negative test result from the last 72 hours must either return home or agree to a 14-day quarantine.

The border is only open to American citizens and permanent residents, and travellers must provide other information online ahead of their arrival.

