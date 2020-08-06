COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Wednesday, one occurring before July 28. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,000 confirmed cases and 5,687 people have died.

There are 167 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 19 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Now that the government is giving the green light to gatherings of up to 250 people, the Quebec Tourism Ministry has announced that small festivals are no longer banned across the province.

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said that organizers can go ahead with indoor and outdoor festivals and events, as long as public health guidelines are followed.

The limit of 250 people must be respected at all times and organizers who push ahead with their events must be responsible for crowd control at entry and exit points. Those from different households must be two metres apart at all times.

Top COVID-19 stories today