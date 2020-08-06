COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Small festivals no longer banned, but must follow health guidelines
- Quebec reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Wednesday, one occurring before July 28. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,000 confirmed cases and 5,687 people have died.
- There are 167 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 19 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Now that the government is giving the green light to gatherings of up to 250 people, the Quebec Tourism Ministry has announced that small festivals are no longer banned across the province.
Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said that organizers can go ahead with indoor and outdoor festivals and events, as long as public health guidelines are followed.
The limit of 250 people must be respected at all times and organizers who push ahead with their events must be responsible for crowd control at entry and exit points. Those from different households must be two metres apart at all times.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- An inmate at Montreal's Bordeaux jail tells CBC News that most inmates have no access to masks and have been locked down in their cells 19 hours a day since March. He says the situation makes it impossible to respect the government's health guidelines.
- In the second installment of our Living Through COVID-19 video series, we hear from Scott Benesiinaabandan, a 46-year-old visual artist who says the effects of the infection ramped up slowly — until one day he could barely stand up.
- Wearing a mask is mandatory in Quebec's indoor spaces. We explain what materials are best, and how to store a mask when it's not in use.
- The "shop local" message is everywhere, but Canadians are finding it tough resisting deals from online shopping giants during the pandemic.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.