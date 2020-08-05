COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Teachers, opposition want more details about back-to-school plan
- Quebec reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,845 confirmed cases and 5,685 people have died.
- There are 169 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 21 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
With the return to school only weeks away, teachers and opposition parties are demanding more details about Quebec's back-to-school plan.
"It looks great on paper but when you're a teacher in the classroom, and I taught high school for 23 years, I can't imagine how that's going to work," said Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers.
Students will be grouped into "bubbles" to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, but students will not be required to wear masks. — despite those over the age of 12 being included in the province's mandatory mask rule that applies to all other public, indoor spaces.
The Quebec Liberal Party says the government is sending mixed messaging for what Quebecers should be doing to keep themselves safe.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says more information will come next week, when Yetman expects some of those details to be revised.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- No spitting or high-fiving, but youth baseball organizers in Quebec say the drop-off in participation isn't as bad as they had feared.
- When it comes to COVID-19 misinformation, a new study from Quebec's public health institute suggests even some health-care workers fall prey.
- A record number of companies have sought creditor protection under COVID-19 — and more are on the way.
- How scientists aim to make a safe COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.