COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,845 confirmed cases and 5,685 people have died.

There are 169 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 21 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

With the return to school only weeks away, teachers and opposition parties are demanding more details about Quebec's back-to-school plan.

"It looks great on paper but when you're a teacher in the classroom, and I taught high school for 23 years, I can't imagine how that's going to work," said Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers.

Students will be grouped into "bubbles" to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, but students will not be required to wear masks. — despite those over the age of 12 being included in the province's mandatory mask rule that applies to all other public, indoor spaces.

The Quebec Liberal Party says the government is sending mixed messaging for what Quebecers should be doing to keep themselves safe.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says more information will come next week, when Yetman expects some of those details to be revised.

Top COVID-19 stories today