COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,722 confirmed cases and 5,683 people have died.

There are 172 people in hospital (no change), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

On spring break, before the full brunt of the pandemic hit, Lee-Ann Matthews's plans took her to what ended up being three of the riskiest COVID-19 locales: New York City, a cruise ship and Disney World.

In the time before lockdowns and mandatory masks, she thought she was doing everything she could to protect herself.

In the first installment of our Living Through COVID-19 video series, we speak with Matthews about her diagnosis, how she became infected and what life has been like since then.

