COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Hear from Montrealers about what it's like to live through COVID-19
- Quebec reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,722 confirmed cases and 5,683 people have died.
- There are 172 people in hospital (no change), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
On spring break, before the full brunt of the pandemic hit, Lee-Ann Matthews's plans took her to what ended up being three of the riskiest COVID-19 locales: New York City, a cruise ship and Disney World.
In the time before lockdowns and mandatory masks, she thought she was doing everything she could to protect herself.
In the first installment of our Living Through COVID-19 video series, we speak with Matthews about her diagnosis, how she became infected and what life has been like since then.
- As Quebec begins to allow as many as 250 people to gather at indoor public events, doctors are circulating a petition to reverse what they say is an unnecessary, dangerous move.
- A group seeking higher pay for jurors says the pandemic will cause even more people to find ways to avoid serving on a jury.
- Health Minister Christian Dubé is asking Quebecers to get tested if they think they might have been exposed to the virus over their vacation.
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
