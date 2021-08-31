COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 388,799 confirmed cases and 11,285 people have died.

There are 125 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 37 in intensive care (an increase of one).

20,138 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,316,461 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 78 per cent have received two doses.

A day before the province's vaccination passport takes effect, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is scheduled for a news conference in Montreal.

Dubé will be accompanied by Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Daniel Paré, who is Quebec's vaccination campaign director.

Quebec's vaccination passport app became available for Android phone users on Monday afternoon. People with iPhones have been able to download it since last Wednesday.

Although the vaccination passport system goes into effect Sept. 1, the province won't enforce the rules until Sept. 15 to allow time for people and businesses to adapt.

The province also said late last week it is considering tweaks in order to make it safer, following reports the vaccination information of prominent politicians had been hacked.

Recommending a third dose

Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) is recommending people who are immunocompromised or who are undergoing dialysis be given a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A notice released Monday by the province's public health research institute, the INSPQ, says an additional dose should be considered as a reinforcement of the basic vaccination, as the second dose is sometimes not sufficient.

This measure concerns about one to two per cent of the population and includes people who have had an organ transplant or who are receiving chemotherapy treatment.

The third dose of an mRNA vaccine should be given at least four weeks after the second dose, the committee says.

For now, the CIQ is not recommending a third dose for seniors in long-term care. It says the province's strategy to delay the time between the first two doses seems to have favoured better protection.

