COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Thousands protested Quebec's vaccination passport ahead of implementation Sept. 1
- Quebec reported 579 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 388,413 confirmed cases and 11,285 people have died.
- There are 126 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 36 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 35,336 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,227,291 doses administered in Quebec.
- 86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 78 per cent have received two doses.
NOTE: The vaccination numbers are from Friday's daily update. The province has not yet released the latest data.
With two days remaining until Quebec's vaccination passport system takes effect, there still isn't an Android version of the app.
In a statement late Sunday, the Health Ministry said it would be ready in the coming days. (The App Store version is already available for download).
The province also said late last week it is considering tweaks in order to make it safer, following reports the vaccination information of prominent politicians had been hacked.
Quebec's vaccination passport system goes into place Sept. 1, but there will be a two-week grace period.
For a full breakdown of how it will work, and where it will apply, click here.
Protests in Montreal
Over the weekend, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Montreal in protest of Quebec's public health measures, including the upcoming vaccination passport and mandatory vaccines for health-care workers.
Ahead of the protest, MNAs wrapped a two-day special consultation at Quebec's National Assembly where they debated the provincial government's plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers, as well as other public-sector employees, including teachers.
No information has come out of the legislature, however a recommendation from public health should be finalized next week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter Friday.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Quebec hospital staff wearing down as the unvaccinated crowd ICUs.
- How Quebec's vaccine passport will work, and where it will apply.
- Masks will now be mandatory in classrooms for most Quebec students this fall
- Quebec mandates vaccinations for all health-care workers and masks in post-secondary schools.
- Quebec could soon allow some 11-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine
- Why it's now more likely you'll face coronavirus — even if you're vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Will Quebec's vaccine passport plan help the province stave off another lockdown?
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?