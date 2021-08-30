Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

There still isn't an Android version of Quebec's vaccine passport app, and protesters gathered over the weekend to speak out against the province's public health restrictions. Here's what you need to know.

Thousands protested Quebec's vaccination passport ahead of implementation Sept. 1

People take part in a demonstration opposing the Quebec government’s measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 579 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 388,413 confirmed cases and 11,285 people have died.
  • There are 126 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 36 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
  • 35,336 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,227,291 doses administered in Quebec.
  • 86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 78 per cent have received two doses.

NOTE: The vaccination numbers are from Friday's daily update. The province has not yet released the latest data.

With two days remaining until Quebec's vaccination passport system takes effect, there still isn't an Android version of the app.

In a statement late Sunday, the Health Ministry said it would be ready in the coming days. (The App Store version is already available for download).

The province also said late last week it is considering tweaks in order to make it safer, following reports the vaccination information of prominent politicians had been hacked.

Quebec's vaccination passport system goes into place Sept. 1, but there will be a two-week grace period.

For a full breakdown of how it will work, and where it will apply, click here.

Protests in Montreal

Over the weekend, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Montreal in protest of Quebec's public health measures, including the upcoming vaccination passport and mandatory vaccines for health-care workers. 

Ahead of the protest, MNAs wrapped a two-day special consultation at Quebec's National Assembly where they debated the provincial government's plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers, as well as other public-sector employees, including teachers. 

No information has come out of the legislature, however a recommendation from public health should be finalized next week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter Friday.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

