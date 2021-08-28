Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

With four days remaining until the province's COVID-19 vaccination passport comes into effect, the Quebec government has acknowledged it is considering making changes to the system.

Vaccination passport system takes effect as of Sept. 1

Quebecers who are not adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 1 will be barred from many public activities, including going to gyms and restaurants. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)
  • Quebec reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 387,230 confirmed cases and 11,285 people have died.
  • There are 126 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 36 in intensive care (no change).
  • 35,336 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,227,291 doses administered in Quebec.
  • 86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 78 per cent have received two doses.

With four days remaining until the province's vaccination passport system takes effect, the Quebec government says it is considering tweaks in order to make it safer. 

Recent reports of hackers and computer programmers either creating fake proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or obtaining proof belonging to prominent figures have raised questions regarding data security.

On Friday, Éric Caire, the minister responsible for access to information and the protection of personal information, initially downplayed those concerns.  He later acknowledged that the government could try to make it more difficult for people to obtain their QR codes, adding a layer of security to the process.

"But what I'm saying is, this [added] complexity, it will also be there for people that would want to get it for legitimate reasons," Caire said. "And that would possibly mean limiting the use of the QR code, and that's not what we want."

Quebec's vaccination passport system takes effect on Sept. 1.

For a full breakdown of how the vaccination passport works, and where it will apply, click here.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

