COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Art and sports activities must be done inside a class bubble
- Quebec reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,056 confirmed cases and 5,750 people have died.
- There are 115 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 15 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Art and sports activities at schools will only be permitted within each class bubble, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Thursday as thousands of students across the province returned to class.
The last-minute change is frustrating some parents, but Roberge says keeping students within their bubble is a key part of the government's plan to reduce the risk of large outbreaks.
Enrico Ciccone, the Opposition critic for sports and recreation, said the decision will prompt some parents to opt for private activities instead.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
