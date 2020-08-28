COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,056 confirmed cases and 5,750 people have died.

There are 115 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 15 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Art and sports activities at schools will only be permitted within each class bubble, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Thursday as thousands of students across the province returned to class.

The last-minute change is frustrating some parents, but Roberge says keeping students within their bubble is a key part of the government's plan to reduce the risk of large outbreaks.

Enrico Ciccone, the Opposition critic for sports and recreation, said the decision will prompt some parents to opt for private activities instead.

