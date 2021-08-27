COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 386,618 confirmed cases and 11,285 people have died.

There are 119 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 36 in intensive care (an increase of three).

32,999 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,191,955 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 77 per cent have received two doses.

The number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 is steadily increasing, going from 87 to 119 in the last week.

During that time, ICU admissions went from 30 to 36.

Thursday's caseload — 603 — was the province's highest single-day number since May 21.

The latest projections from the province's health institute (INESSS) show hospitalizations will continue to climb, but there isn't a risk of reaching capacity in the next three weeks.

According to the institute's latest data, young children are driving the recent increase in infections. Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, there was a 56-per-cent jump in confirmed cases among those who are 12 and younger.

As the caseload gets heavier, MNAs at Quebec's National Assembly are debating about mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for health-care workers as well as for other public employees who work closely with people.

Passport is coming

In less than a week, Quebecers will need to show proof they are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to restaurants, bars, gyms and take part in a slew of other non-essential public activities.

The VaxiCode apps — one for people seeking entry into a public place, and the other allowing businesses to verify customers' proof of vaccination — are now available for download on Apple's App Store.

The app should be in the Google Play Store in the coming days. The vaccination passport system takes effect on Sept. 1

For a full breakdown of the vaccination passport works, and where it will apply, click here.

Top COVID-19 stories