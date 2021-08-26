COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death (the death occurred prior to Aug. 18)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 386,015 confirmed cases and 11,284 people have died.

There are 110 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 33 in intensive care (an increase of four).

27,678 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,158,956 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 77 per cent have received two doses.

MNAs at Quebec's National Assembly will take part in a two-day special consultation to debate whether the Quebec government should make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers.

The obligation would apply to health-care staff as well as other employees in the public sector who come into contact with people for at least 15 minutes while working.

As of Aug. 17, 91 per cent of Quebec's health-care workers had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent were adequately vaccinated.

At the time, Premier François Legault said the workers who weren't adequately vaccinated pose "a real risk" to vulnerable patients.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda will be the first to speak this morning.

Passport is coming

In less than a week, Quebecers will need to show proof they are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to restaurants, bars, gyms and take part in a slew of other non-essential public activities.

The VaxiCode apps — one for people seeking entry into a public place, and the other allowing businesses to verify customers' proof of vaccination — are now available for download on Apple's App Store.

The app should be in the Google Play Store in the coming days. The vaccination passport system takes effect on Sept. 1

For a full breakdown of the vaccination passport works, and where it will apply, click here.

Delay return to office, province urges

The Quebec government wants companies to delay plans to bring employees back to the office until the COVID-19 situation in the province improves.

In a news release, the Health Ministry said it would be more prudent to wait before asking employees to stop working from home because of the heavy presence of the delta variant in Quebec and because the province is in a fourth wave of the virus.

It says a large proportion of outbreaks across the province during preceding waves occurred in workplaces.

