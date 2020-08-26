COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Hundreds of Quebec teachers express dissatisfaction with government as schools reopen: CBC questionnaire
- Quebec reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Tuesday. One death previously thought to be related to COVID-19 has since been removed from the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,803 confirmed cases and 5,746 people have died.
- There are 118 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 12 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Nearly 2,000 teachers, principals and other education workers in public schools filled out an email questionnaire circulated last week by CBC Montreal and Radio-Canada.
Their responses indicate deep-seated concerns about their personal safety, high levels of anxiety, confusion about government guidelines and widespread dissatisfaction with Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.
Nearly 85 per cent of those who completed the questionnaire said it will be either "somewhat difficult" or "very difficult" to ensure public-health guidelines are respected when classes resume in the coming days.
-
Hundreds of Quebec teachers express dissatisfaction with government as schools reopen: CBC questionnaire
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Parents and teachers are calling on school boards and service centres to clarify guidelines for substitute teachers heading back to school this week.
- Quebec faces 'significant' drop in police academy graduates due to the pandemic.
- Hundreds of Quebec teachers express dissatisfaction with government as schools reopen: CBC questionnaire.
- How many masks should my child take to school? We answer your back-to-school mask questions here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.