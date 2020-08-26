COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Tuesday. One death previously thought to be related to COVID-19 has since been removed from the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,803 confirmed cases and 5,746 people have died.

There are 118 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 12 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Nearly 2,000 teachers, principals and other education workers in public schools filled out an email questionnaire circulated last week by CBC Montreal and Radio-Canada.

Their responses indicate deep-seated concerns about their personal safety, high levels of anxiety, confusion about government guidelines and widespread dissatisfaction with Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Nearly 85 per cent of those who completed the questionnaire said it will be either "somewhat difficult" or "very difficult" to ensure public-health guidelines are respected when classes resume in the coming days.

