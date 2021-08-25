COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three new deaths (two of them occurred in the last 24 hours, the other happened prior to Aug. 17)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 385,465 confirmed cases and 11,283 people have died.

There are 102 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 29 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

32,597 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,131,278 doses administered in Quebec.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 77 per cent have received two doses.

A week from today, Quebecers will need to show proof they are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to restaurants, bars, gyms and take part in a slew of other non-essential public activities.

The VaxiCode apps — one for people seeking entry into a public place, and the other allowing businesses to verify customers' proof of vaccination — are now available for download on Apple's App Store.

The app should be in the Google Play Store in the coming days. The vaccination passport system takes effect on Sept. 1

For a full breakdown of the vaccination passport works, and where it will apply, click here.

Masks in class

Quebec will require students in primary and secondary schools in several regions, including Montreal and Laval, to wear masks at all times while indoors when they return to class.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the changes to the back-to-school plan in a news conference Tuesday.

The masks would make a comeback in classrooms across Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Centre-du-Québec, Outaouais, the Eastern Townships and Mauricie.

"This is a measure that is preventive and prudent," Roberge said. "This is not a situation we were hoping for."

WATCH | Infectious diseases specialist calls for masks, return to bubbles in schools

Pediatric infectious diseases specialist calls for masks, return to bubbles in Quebec schools 3:55 Dr. Earl Rubin of the Montreal Children's Hospital says it is prepared for an uptick in COVID-19 cases as children return to school 3:55

Top COVID-19 stories