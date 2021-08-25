COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
VaxiCode apps available for download on App Store, Google Play to follow in coming days
- Quebec reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three new deaths (two of them occurred in the last 24 hours, the other happened prior to Aug. 17)
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 385,465 confirmed cases and 11,283 people have died.
- There are 102 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 29 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 32,597 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,131,278 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 77 per cent have received two doses.
A week from today, Quebecers will need to show proof they are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to restaurants, bars, gyms and take part in a slew of other non-essential public activities.
The VaxiCode apps — one for people seeking entry into a public place, and the other allowing businesses to verify customers' proof of vaccination — are now available for download on Apple's App Store.
The app should be in the Google Play Store in the coming days. The vaccination passport system takes effect on Sept. 1
For a full breakdown of the vaccination passport works, and where it will apply, click here.
Masks in class
Quebec will require students in primary and secondary schools in several regions, including Montreal and Laval, to wear masks at all times while indoors when they return to class.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the changes to the back-to-school plan in a news conference Tuesday.
The masks would make a comeback in classrooms across Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Centre-du-Québec, Outaouais, the Eastern Townships and Mauricie.
"This is a measure that is preventive and prudent," Roberge said. "This is not a situation we were hoping for."
WATCH | Infectious diseases specialist calls for masks, return to bubbles in schools
Top COVID-19 stories
- Montreal to end its local state of emergency on Friday.
- Quebec mandates vaccinations for all health-care workers and masks in post-secondary schools.
- Quebec could soon allow some 11-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine
- With September looming, parents across Canada call for pandemic-era safety measures and supports.
- Why it's now more likely you'll face coronavirus — even if you're vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Will Quebec's vaccine passport plan help the province stave off another lockdown?
- Public health officials in Laval and Montreal worry about the emerging 4th wave.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
