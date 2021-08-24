COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Education minister to speak at 1 p.m, health minister's news conference set for 3 p.m.
- Quebec reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (1,402 new cases since the last official update, Friday) and one new death since the last update.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 385,120 confirmed cases and 11,280 people have died.
- There are 99 people in hospital (an increase of 12 since Friday), including 31 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- 27,097 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,098,681 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 75 per cent have received two doses.
Two issues are expected to be top of mind today —the province's back-to-school plan for elementary and high school students and the vaccination passport system.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will speak at 1 p.m. Health Minister Christian Dubé will speak at 3 p.m.
Dubé has said the province's vaccination passport system will take effect as of Sept. 1, eight days from now.
Earlier this month, Roberge said students would return to school this fall without needing to wear masks while seated and without having to remain in classroom bubbles.
Many people have expressed concern the government's approach so far doesn't go far enough given the growing spread of the coronavirus. Changes to that plan could be unveiled this afternoon.
CEGEP students back in class
Most CEGEP students returned to in-person learning this week, after spending more than a year away from post-secondary classrooms.
Students are expected to follow sanitary guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times indoors.
About one in four 18- to 24-year-olds in Quebec still haven't received their first dose, but there still is no requirement to be vaccinated on campus.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
