COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
1/4 of 18 to 24-year-olds do not have their 1st dose as in-person classes resume in CEGEPs and universities
- Quebec reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths. Both deaths occurred before Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 383,718 confirmed cases and 11,279 people have died.
- There are 87 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 30 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 41,221 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 11,985,074 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 75 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays, but Santé Québec tweeted an updated statistic dashboard Sunday morning.
Most CEGEP students are returning to school in-person today, after spending more than a year away from post-secondary classrooms.
Many in their second year have not yet set foot in their respective schools as students, or met their classmates in person.
Students are expected to follow sanitary guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times indoors. About one in four 18- to 24-year-olds in Quebec still haven't received their first dose, but there still is no requirement to be vaccinated on campus.
The return to in-person learning comes amid an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases, as the province registered 527 new infections in its latest report Friday.
Before this month, the last time a number that high was reported was on May 22. On this day last year, 86 new cases were reported.
The number of people in hospital due to the virus has also gone up this month, and the latest projections from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) indicate that more hospitalizations are to be expected, especially in and around Montreal.
WATCH | Infectious diseases specialist calls for masks, return to bubbles in schools
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
