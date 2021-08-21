COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Province looking into vaccinating some 11-year-olds
- Quebec reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths. Both deaths occurred before Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 383,718 confirmed cases and 11,279 people have died.
- There are 87 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 30 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 41,221 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 11,985,074 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 75 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
The uptick in daily COVID-19 cases continues, as the province registered 527 new infections in its latest report.
It is the second time this month the province has reported more than 500 new cases in a single day.
Prior to that, the last time a number that high was reported was on May 22. On this day last year, 86 new cases were reported.
The number of people in hospital due to the virus has also gone up this month, and the latest projections from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) indicate that more increases are to be expected, especially in and around Montreal.
Vaccines for 11-year-olds
Quebec's health minister says the province is considering allowing kids who are turning 12 before the end of 2021 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
During a news conference on Thursday, Christian Dubé said he has asked Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, to look into it.
Other provinces, including Ontario, have gone that route.
"I think that's smart, what they've done," said Dubé. "There is a good chance that this is the right thing to do, but I just want to make sure."
The province should make a final decision on the matter in the coming weeks, Dubé said.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only one approved in Canada for children between the ages of 12 and 17.
WATCH | Infectious diseases specialist calls for masks, return to bubbles in schools
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
