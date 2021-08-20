COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 383,191 confirmed cases and 11,277 people have died. One death has been found to not be attributable to COVID-19.

There are 91 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 27 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

42,012 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 11,943,853 doses administered in Quebec.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 74 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec's health minister says the province is considering allowing 11-year-olds who are turning 12 before the end of 2021 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a news conference on Thursday, Christian Dubé said he has asked Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, to look into it.

Other provinces, including Ontario, have gone that route.

"I think that's smart, what they've done," said Dubé. "There is a good chance that this is the right thing to do, but I just want to make sure."

The province should make a final decision on the matter in the coming weeks, Dubé said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only one approved in Canada for children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Increase in hospitalizations projected

Quebec's latest projections show hospitalizations could increase rapidly over the next few weeks in Montreal, after weeks of rising COVID-19 cases. The projections suggest that the greatest pressure would be felt in intensive care units.

The projections by the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux also note that while those under 40 make up about 75 per cent of new cases, an increase in cases for those ages 60-65 is also being seen.

The institute looks at a number of factors when making these projections, including the spread of the delta variant and how many Quebecers are adequately vaccinated.

