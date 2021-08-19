COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Vaccination clinic set up at CEGEP in Quebec City area to remain there for days to come
- Quebec reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death (the person died prior to Aug.11).
- The province is also attributing 35 other deaths to COVID-19. They occurred in the Mauricie region prior to March 21, 2021
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 382,755 confirmed cases and 11,278 people have died.
- There are 88 people in hospital (no change), including 28 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- 42,568 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 11,899,841 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 74 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
With the start of the school year coming soon, health officials in the Quebec City region are trying to vaccinate as many students as possible.
For the second straight day on Wednesday, a vaccination clinic was set up at Cégep de Sainte-Foy.
"We'll be here for about ten days to allow each student that haven't received their first or second dose before the start of the school year to take those steps," said Patricia McKinnon, who oversees the vaccination campaign in and around Quebec City.
About 70 per cent of CEGEP students in the region have received two vaccine doses. Local health officials would like to see that number bumped up to 75 per cent by Sept 1.
Earlier this week, the Quebec government announced that students in CEGEPs and universities will be required to wear masks not only in common areas, but when seated in class, too.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
