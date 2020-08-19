COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and six new deaths, four of which occurred more than 24 hours ago. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,252 confirmed cases and 5,727 people have died.

There are 145 people in hospital (no change), including 27 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Quebec students will start heading back to school next week, but for many, music classes will be a thing of the past.

Teaching music during a pandemic can be a challenge. It's difficult to distance band members in a classroom and singing is considered a high-risk activity because it can generate more respiratory particles than talking.

For parents where music training at a young is their priority, they're trying to make online lessons work for now.

