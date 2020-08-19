COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
New cases continue decline as Quebec prepares for second wave
- Quebec reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and six new deaths, four of which occurred more than 24 hours ago. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,252 confirmed cases and 5,727 people have died.
- There are 145 people in hospital (no change), including 27 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec students will start heading back to school next week, but for many, music classes will be a thing of the past.
Teaching music during a pandemic can be a challenge. It's difficult to distance band members in a classroom and singing is considered a high-risk activity because it can generate more respiratory particles than talking.
For parents where music training at a young is their priority, they're trying to make online lessons work for now.
- The province is putting new measures in place to help prevent a repeat of the thousands of deaths related to COVID-19 last spring in the event of a second wave.
- Quebec's Education Ministry says school boards don't have the authority to make masks mandatory in the classroom.
- Can Quebec handle testing if there are outbreaks in schools?
- A lawsuit is being prepared on behalf of parents over the province's back-to-school plan. The parents want the option to keep their kids home without losing a spot at their school.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
