COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Government to propose suspension without pay for health-care workers who don't meet vaccination requirements
- Quebec reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 382,319 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.
- There are 88 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 27 in intensive care (no change).
- 43,831 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 11,857,273 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 74 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
The Quebec government says it will suspend health-care workers without pay if they don't meet the province's vaccination requirements.
On Tuesday, Premier François Legault announced that the government will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all health-care workers.
The mandate would apply to any health care worker who comes into "direct contact with vulnerable people for 15 minutes or more," said Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director.
Unions representing health-care workers have expressed concern the vaccine mandate could worsen the labour shortage in the sector.
Students in CEGEPs and universities will also be required to wear masks not only in common areas, but when seated in class, too.
Seniors minister on medical leave
Marguerite Blais, the provincial minister responsible for seniors, is on medical leave. Blais is stepping away from her duties until the end of September.
Christian Dubé, the province's health minister, will take over her files in the interim.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
