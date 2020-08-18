COVID-19 in Quebec: Health minister outlines second wave preparations

Quebec reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, but one death that occurred between Aug. 10 and Aug. 15 has been added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,206 confirmed cases and 5,721 people have died.

There are 145 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 25 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec's health minister will provide more details this morning about what is being done to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

At 11 a.m., Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, junior health minister Lionel Carmant and Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors.

At the peak of the first wave, the province's long-term care residences — home to the elderly and others who cannot live on their own — were the the hardest hit. Workers moved from residence to residence and unknowingly brought the virus into their own communities.

