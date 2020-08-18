COVID-19 in Quebec: Health minister outlines second wave preparations
Health minister to provide details about preparation for second wave at 11 a.m.
- Quebec reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, but one death that occurred between Aug. 10 and Aug. 15 has been added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,206 confirmed cases and 5,721 people have died.
- There are 145 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 25 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec's health minister will provide more details this morning about what is being done to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.
At 11 a.m., Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, junior health minister Lionel Carmant and Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors.
At the peak of the first wave, the province's long-term care residences — home to the elderly and others who cannot live on their own — were the the hardest hit. Workers moved from residence to residence and unknowingly brought the virus into their own communities.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- An English-language school board briefly said it would make masks mandatory in classrooms, but then said that message was sent in error. The Education Ministry says the board doesn't have the authority to act on its own.
- Can Quebec handle testing if there are outbreaks in schools?
- A lawsuit is being prepared on behalf of parents over the province's back-to-school plan. The parents want the option to keep their kids home without losing a spot at their school.
- A 43-year-old man is returning to the CHSLD where he has lived for eight years after camping outside the National Assembly for five nights, demanding that young people be freed from the "prisons" that are long-term care homes. He had wanted to meet with the premier, but the government says it is creating a working group to examine the issue.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
