COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebec health minister wants to see number of second dose appointments increase
- Quebec reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (1,163 new cases since Friday) and one new death since the last update.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 381,996 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.
- There are 82 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 27 in intensive care (no change).
- 35,987 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,813,442 doses administered in Quebec.
- 85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 73 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
Premier François Legault is scheduled for a news conference at 3 p.m.
He will be joined by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director.
You can watch the news conference here.
Meanwhile, the province's daily coronavirus update will now feature data regarding the vaccination status of those who tested positive against COVID-19 as well as those who have been admitted to hospital in recent weeks.
Dubé tweeted about the change on Monday.
According to the minister, 112,000 people have booked appointments to get their second doses in the next week — a number he says is too low.
"We have the capacity in terms of vaccines and availability (with or without appointments)," Dubé tweeted. "If we want to surpass our objectives, we have to go get the second dose."
The minister says there have been improvements in the amount of first doses administered among Quebecers in the 18-34 age range.
WATCH | Legault says province is ready for fourth wave
Top COVID-19 stories
- Public health officials in Laval and Montreal worry about the emerging 4th wave.
- There won't be classroom bubbles or masks in class when Quebec students return this fall.
- No doubt' Canada now in 4th wave of COVID-19 as cases spike across much of the country
- The pandemic forced many Quebecers out of jobs in the service industry. That may be a good thing.
- Canada was an outlier on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but more countries now following suit.
- Quebec study aims to develop treatment for COVID-19 long-haulers.
- Pandemic travel restrictions are leaving children of temporary residents stranded abroad.
- Here's what Quebec can learn from other regions with vaccination passport systems.
- Why the delta variant is spreading so fast — and what that means for Canadians.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?