COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (1,163 new cases since Friday) and one new death since the last update.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 381,996 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.

There are 82 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 27 in intensive care (no change).

35,987 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,813,442 doses administered in Quebec.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 73 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Premier François Legault is scheduled for a news conference at 3 p.m.

He will be joined by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director.

Meanwhile, the province's daily coronavirus update will now feature data regarding the vaccination status of those who tested positive against COVID-19 as well as those who have been admitted to hospital in recent weeks.

Dubé tweeted about the change on Monday.

According to the minister, 112,000 people have booked appointments to get their second doses in the next week — a number he says is too low.

"We have the capacity in terms of vaccines and availability (with or without appointments)," Dubé tweeted. "If we want to surpass our objectives, we have to go get the second dose."

The minister says there have been improvements in the amount of first doses administered among Quebecers in the 18-34 age range.

