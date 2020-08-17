COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and no new deaths in the past 24 hours. One death, for which the date is unknown, was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,151 confirmed cases and 5,720 people have died.

There are 149 people in hospital (a decrease of two since Friday), including 25 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

With the start of the fall semester approaching, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is holding a news conference about the government's plan to help students succeed at 10 a.m. in Quebec City.

Adding to the stress of returning to school, some students at one Montreal high school will have to travel farther to get to class, as a century-old section of École Sophie-Barat in Ahuntsic undergoes repairs.

A recent online survey of 1,000 Quebecers conducted on behalf of Centrale des syndicats du Québec, an umbrella labour organization that includes unions representing teachers, professors and other educational staff, suggests that a majority of Quebecers are worried about the impact of the pandemic on students, in particular those with learning disabilities.

