Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Montreal·Updated

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec's education minister will provide details this morning about the government's plan to help students succeed as they return to class. Here is what you need to know.

Education minister to provide details about plan for student success this morning

CBC News ·
Students maintain social distancing at a school in Quebec in May. Students will start returning to class across the province later this month. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and no new deaths in the past 24 hours. One death, for which the date is unknown, was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,151 confirmed cases and 5,720 people have died. 
  • There are 149 people in hospital (a decrease of two since Friday), including 25 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

With the start of the fall semester approaching, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is holding a news conference about the government's plan to help students succeed at 10 a.m. in Quebec City.

Adding to the stress of returning to school, some students at one Montreal high school will have to travel farther to get to class, as a century-old section of École Sophie-Barat in Ahuntsic undergoes repairs.

A recent online survey of 1,000 Quebecers conducted on behalf of Centrale des syndicats du Québec, an umbrella labour organization that includes unions representing teachers, professors and other educational staff, suggests that a majority of Quebecers are worried about the impact of the pandemic on students, in particular those with learning disabilities.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now