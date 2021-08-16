COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 380,833 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.

There are 80 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 27 in intensive care (a decrease of one.)

47,771 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,665,257 doses administered in Quebec.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 73 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says more details on the rise in daily cases in Quebec will be unveiled today.

On Twitter Sunday, Dubé gave an unofficial update on COVID-19 case numbers in the province, noting public health officials are keeping a close eye on the increase across the province. He called on people to remain vigilant.

1/3 of recent cases in Montreal linked to air travellers

Just as it did last winter, the province is asking the federal government to tighten rules around air travel in hopes of slowing the growing spread of COVID-19.

Dubé wrote a letter to his federal counterpart, Patty Hajdu, asking her to review rules regarding quarantine and to speed up testing for returning travellers.

Since July 5, citizens and permanent residents returning from abroad do not need to quarantine, but they are tested for COVID-19.

In his letter, Dubé told Hadju that it can take up to seven days for the results to come in.

"These delays mean that travellers who test positive but are exempted from quarantine rules can become transmission vectors," Dubé wrote in the letter that was obtained by Radio-Canada.

On Thursday, Montreal Public Health said about a third of recent cases in Montreal are linked to air travellers.

Federal election and COVID-19 risk

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be answering reporters' questions in Longueuil at around 10 a.m. this morning. Trudeau is in town after announcing Sunday that he had received approval from Governor General Mary Simon to launch a federal election.

With campaigning underway and Canadians heading to the polls on Sept. 20, epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos says as long as public health measures remain in place and mail-in ballots and advanced voting are accessible, the election should be relatively low-risk.

"The politicians are, I hope, largely going to be campaigning outside of the traditional venues of large political rallies," Labos said. "What we don't want is large numbers of people gathering together in one place, because that's how outbreaks happen."

