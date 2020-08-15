COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Friday. All three deaths took place between Aug. 7 and 12. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,004 confirmed cases and 5,718 people have died.

There are 151 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 25 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Canada's top doctors say they're striving for a best-case scenario but preparing for the worst: a so-called "fall peak" of COVID-19 cases across the country that threatens to overwhelm the public health-care system.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deputy public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo presented new modelling on the coronavirus on Friday, flagging a potential surge in cases several times worse than what we've seen so far in Canada.

Tam declined to put a figure on what the caseload might look like, but said health authorities should plan for "something that's at least several times worse than your previous experience." There is much that's still not known about COVID-19, including whether it accelerates with seasonality.

She said what actions Canadians take now will determine how transmissions unfold in the fall.

Top COVID-19 stories today