COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 380,833 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.

There are 80 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 27 in intensive care (a decrease of one.)

47,771 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,665,257 doses administered in Quebec.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 73 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Just as it did last winter, the province is asking the federal government to tighten rules around air travel in hopes of slowing the growing spread of COVID-19.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote a letter to his federal counterpart, Patty Hadju, asking her to review rules regarding quarantine and to speed up testing for returning travellers.

Since July 5, citizens and permanent residents returning from abroad do not need to quarantine, but they are tested for COVID-19.

In his letter, Dubé told Hadju that it can take up to seven days for the results to come in.

"These delays mean that travellers who test positive but are exempted from quarantine rules can become transmission vectors," Dubé wrote in the letter that was obtained by Radio-Canada.

On Thursday, Montreal Public Health said about a third of recent cases in Montreal are linked to air travellers.

Mandatory vaccinations for federal employees

The federal government will soon require that all public servants be vaccinated — a mandate that will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federally regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Friday.

The government says it also expects that other employers in federally regulated sectors — such as banking, broadcasting and telecommunication — will require vaccination for their employees.

Canada's vaccination rate is among the highest in the world, with 81 per cent of all eligible Canadians having had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, on Friday, Alghabra said the country "must do better."

WATCH | Legault says province is ready for fourth wave

Quebec premier says province ready for coronavirus 4th wave 1:47 Quebec Premier François Legault says his province is ready for a fourth wave of COVID-19 because of its high vaccination rate but he's mindful that hospitalizations could rise. 1:47

Top COVID-19 stories