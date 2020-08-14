COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Ottawa to offer permanent residency to some asylum seekers working in health care
- Quebec reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,917 confirmed cases and 5,715 people have died.
- There are 149 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 23 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Some asylum seekers who worked closely with patients at the height of the pandemic last spring will be eligible for permanent residency, Radio-Canada has learned.
The federal government has reached a compromise with Quebec, where most of the affected asylum seekers live, to grant permanent residency if they worked in a hospital, long-term care home or retirement home and meet other eligibility requirements.
Premier François Legault said in May that the province would examine the situation with asylum seekers on a case-by-case basis.
Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m. in Montreal.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Parents are anxious about poor ventilation and COVID-19 as they prepare their children for the fall term.
- Quebec promised extra pay for some health-care workers, but many still haven't received it.
- Documents reviewed by CBC News show Ottawa was slow to respond to personal protective equipment shortages flagged in February.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
