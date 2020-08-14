COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,917 confirmed cases and 5,715 people have died.

There are 149 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 23 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Some asylum seekers who worked closely with patients at the height of the pandemic last spring will be eligible for permanent residency, Radio-Canada has learned.

The federal government has reached a compromise with Quebec, where most of the affected asylum seekers live, to grant permanent residency if they worked in a hospital, long-term care home or retirement home and meet other eligibility requirements.

Premier François Legault said in May that the province would examine the situation with asylum seekers on a case-by-case basis.

Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m. in Montreal.

