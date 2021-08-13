COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 380,407 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.

There are 81 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 28 in intensive care (an increase of six).

44,137 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,616,214 doses administered in Quebec.

As of Wednesday, 84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 71 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

The province has reported more than 300 cases in its last two daily updates, and local health officials in two of Quebec's biggest cities say they're concerned about the changing epidemiological situation.

Montreal Public Health says things are "not going in the right direction" three weeks before the start of the school year.

At a news conference Thursday, Dr. David Kaiser said COVID-19 cases have climbed in the past week and so too have the number of hospitalizations.

In Laval, Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier, the director of public health for Laval, says the average of 50 cases a day he's seen this week would be enough to push the region into a red zone — which led to curfews and bans on private gatherings earlier during the pandemic.

Both Trépanier and Kaiser are urging people who haven't been vaccinated to get their shots.

WATCH | Legault says province is ready for fourth wave

Quebec premier says province ready for coronavirus 4th wave 1:47 Quebec Premier François Legault says his province is ready for a fourth wave of COVID-19 because of its high vaccination rate but he's mindful that hospitalizations could rise. 1:47

Vaccine passport being tested

The Quebec government will institute a vaccine passport system for some businesses and events, starting Sept. 1, but pilot projects to test it are already underway.

One pilot project has already begun in a Quebec City sports bar. A Laval gym will try out the scanning system next week. The government also announced that a downtown Montreal cocktail bar, Taverne Midway, will also do a dry run next Friday, Aug. 20.

