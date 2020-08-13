COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Wednesday. Eleven of those deaths occurred last spring but had not been previously calculated. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,813 confirmed cases and 5,709 people have died.

There are 151 people in hospital (no change), including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The federal government's COVID-19 contact tracing app is among the most downloaded in the country, but as Quebec considers whether to build its own, opposition politicians do not seem very interested in the project.

They have so far showed little enthusiasm, or urgency, for either adopting the federal app or developing one in-house.

COVID Alert, the federal government app, was downloaded more than one million times in the first week it was available, despite only working in Ontario. Alberta and the Atlantic provinces have said they will begin using COVID Alert as well.

Top COVID-19 stories today