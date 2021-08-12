COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebec makes another push to get eligible population fully vaccinated
- Quebec reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 380,038 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.
- There are 67 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 22 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 40,691 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,534,844 doses administered in Quebec.
- As of Tuesday, 84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 70 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says he's increasingly concerned about the more contagious delta variant and wants to make another push to boost the number of people getting their shots.
He said the fact that 84 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a first dose of the vaccine is good sign, but there are still 1 million doses to be given over the next 20 days.
Currently, 72 per cent of people aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
Dubé said the goal is for 80 per cent of eligible Quebecers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.
WATCH | Legault says province is ready for fourth wave
Back to school
Quebec won't require students in primary and secondary schools to wear masks once they are sitting at their desks this fall.
Teachers will also not be required to wear masks if they can maintain a two-metre distance. The province is also doing away with classroom bubbles.
Health-care workers and the vaccine
Quebec's Health Ministry says 90 per cent of workers in public and private health-care institutions have received one dose of vaccine and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Health-care workers in certain sectors must be tested three times a week if they are not fully vaccinated.
Vaccine passport coming soon
The Quebec government will institute a vaccine passport system for some businesses and events, starting Sept. 1, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday.
Dubé said it has become clear that Quebec cannot escape a delta-variant driven fourth wave of COVID-19.
A passport system is the only way to keep the economy open and still protect the health system from being overwhelmed, Dubé said.
One pilot project is already underway in a Quebec City sports bar. A Laval gym will try out the scanning system next week. Today, the government announced that a downtown Montreal cocktail bar, Taverne Midway, will also do a dry run next Friday, Aug. 20.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
