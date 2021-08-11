COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 379,673 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died.

There are 62 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of four).

40,691 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,534,844 doses administered in Quebec.

As of Monday, 84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 70 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Education Minister Jean François Roberge is holding a news conference today about Quebec's back to school plan for primary and secondary schools. Roberge will be joined by junior education minister Isabelle Charest and Dr. Yves Jalbert, a strategic medical advisor for public health.

Roberge is expected to address concerns over ventilation in classrooms, an issue that generated a lot of controversy and even led to legal action from teacher's assocations. Last year, Quebec's Education Ministry promised to have CO2 detectors in every class by the beginning of the school year, but later revised its target to say it would have them installed by the end of fall 2021.

Vaccine passport coming soon

The Quebec government will institute a vaccine passport system for some businesses and events, starting Sept. 1, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday.

Dubé said it has become clear that Quebec cannot escape a delta-variant driven fourth wave of COVID-19.

A passport system is the only way to keep the economy open and still protect the health system from being overwhelmed, Dubé said.

To that end, two pilot projects — one at a sports bar and one at a gym — will proceed in August to test out the use of QR codes and a smart phone application that both businesses and clients will have to download.

Border reopens to Americans

After more than a year, Canada's border crossings are once again open to some Americans.

Fully vaccinated Americans who test negative for COVID-19 can enter the country by car, without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those who cannot show proof of a negative test result from the last 72 hours must either return home or agree to a 14-day quarantine.

The border is only open to American citizens and permanent residents, and travellers must provide other information online ahead of their arrival.

