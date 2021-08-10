COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (759 new cases since Friday) and one new death (which occurred before Aug. 2)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 379,439 confirmed cases and 11,242 people have died.

There are 55 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

28,804 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,493,301 doses administered in Quebec.

As of Friday, 84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 71 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

The Quebec government is expected to provide details regarding its vaccine passport system this afternoon.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch the news conference here.

Dubé will be joined by two public health officials — Dr. Yves Jalbert, who is a strategic medical advisor, and Caroline Roy, who advises on matters related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Premier François Legault will not attend.

Last Thursday, Legault announced that Quebecers would soon need to show proof of vaccination to be able to access non-essential services.

The full scope of that system has remained unclear. However, the premier said it had become necessary to allow fully-vaccinated Quebecers to continue to lead normal lives despite the recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases.

Border reopens to Americans

After more than a year, Canada's border crossings are once again open to some Americans.

Fully vaccinated Americans who test negative for COVID-19 can enter the country by car, without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those who cannot show proof of a negative test result from the last 72 hours must either return home or agree to a 14-day quarantine.

The border is only open to American citizens and permanent residents, and travellers must provide other information online ahead of their arrival.

Top COVID-19 stories