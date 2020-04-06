What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Monday

Quebec has 7,944 cases and 94 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 525 people in hospital, including 154 in intensive care.

The shutdown of non-essential economic activity in Quebec has been extended to May 4.

Montreal asked people to stay in their neighbourhood and increased police presence in parks.

Registration is now open for emergency federal aid. Those who are born in January, February and March can apply online today.

Premier François Legault will provide an update the situation in Quebec at 1 p.m. It will be carried live here.

As universities and colleges grapple with how to administer exams remotely, younger students — with three months left this term — are trying to pick up where they left off online.

For children in high school and younger, the government is rolling out video capsules in collaboration with Télé-Québec to be broadcast online and on television starting next week.

But Quebec CEGEP students are worried that measures to fight the novel coronavirus may make it impossible to complete their winter session.

Some are calling on the semester to be cancelled as the province announced last week that students and staff would not be able to retrieve their materials from school buildings.

CEGEPs in Matane and Gaspé are delaying the start of e-learning that was scheduled to start today. And Quebec's federation of CEGEPs is calling on the Quebec government to change its policy.

"By removing the possibility for students to retrieve material essential for the pursuit of their studies, we are guaranteed to create inequity," says a letter from the federation addressed to Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

It says that some students have their notes in their lockers, and that not all students have computers or a quiet place to study at home.

A spokesperson for Roberge told Radio-Canada the situation is "not ideal" but that the safety of the population is the priority.

Opposition to hospital's ban on visitors

A long list of law professors have added their voices to those opposing restrictions on visitors at the maternity ward of the Jewish General Hospital.

In a letter with more than 50 signatories published Monday in Le Devoir, the professors write that "the health of women and of unborn children should not be overlooked" amid the pandemic.

As part of its measures to stop COVID-19, the Montreal hospital has banned visitors, including partners or a designated person to be present for births.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said the hospital made the decision, which goes further than other facilities, after an infected partner entered the hospital's maternity ward.

Some expectant mothers have launched a petition trying to convince the hospital to change course, and unions and midwives' groups have also voiced their opposition.

3 new cases in Nunavik

The remote northern Quebec region of Nunavik now has five confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three new cases announced Sunday evening are in the village of Puvirnituq.

Travel between communities in the region has been restricted to essential personnel since Friday, but some fear that may have been too late .