COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,290 people in hospital (a decrease of 36 from the previous day), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,041,075 confirmed cases, and 14,977 people have died.

The province also reported 9,104 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Health Canada is reviewing Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children under the age of six.

The news comes after the biotech company on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its vaccine for children between six months and five years of age. The dosage is a quarter of what adults receive, delivered in two doses.

To date, Health Canada has only approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of five.

Just over 41 per cent of children aged 5-11 are vaccinated in Canada, compared with just over 84 per cent of those aged 12-17, according to figures from the Public Health Agency.

Moderna vaccine plant coming to Montreal

On Friday, Moderna officially announced its plan to build its promised Canadian production facility in Montreal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Quebec Premier François Legault were at McGill University for the announcement.

Trudeau said the new plant will be able to produce 100 million doses of mRNA vaccines a year and will help develop top scientific talent in Canada. He said the facility will also create hundreds of jobs in the greater Montreal region.

The Moderna plant will produce mRNA vaccines targeting COVID-19, as well as those that prevent infection by various respiratory viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Legault said the $180-million factory will better prepare Quebec for future pandemics by reinforcing domestic supply chains and vaccine independence.

The Canadian plant will house both production and vaccine research. The completion date is set for 2024.

What 'COVID season' could look like

As the sixth wave in Quebec appears to have reached its peak, health experts everywhere are trying to determine what "COVID season" could look like in the future.

So far, the pandemic hasn't followed a clear-cut seasonal pattern in Canada and the emergence of highly contagious new variants has made predicting the evolution of the virus difficult, according to experts.

"Let's be honest, the virus is in control here, not us," said Dr. Michael Gardam, an infectious diseases physician and medical director of infection prevention and control at Women's College Hospital in Toronto and CEO of Health PEI.

But there are some indications the virus is moving towards seasonality in Canada, according to Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician at Toronto General Hospital.

"There still is seasonality associated with COVID. It doesn't mean that it's a perfect fit, but of course there are times during the colder months in Canada where we see more cases," said Bogoch.

Meanwhile, researchers looking at patterns emerging in other countries say they could give an indication of where the virus is headed.

Tom Wenseleers, an evolutionary biologist at Belgium's KU Leuven University said on Twitter that South Africa is starting to show signs of seasonality with COVID, which could look like "a significant wave every six months with significant mortality and morbidity."

Quebec mask recommendations next week

Quebec's interim public health director says he will make his recommendation early next week on the future of mask rules in indoor public spaces.

During a news conference on Thursday, Dr. Luc Boileau said he is "confident" he will ask the provincial government to lift the mask rule, but he wants to wait a few more days and get more data on the province's epidemiological situation.

Boileau said he believes the sixth wave in Quebec has reached its peak. He pointed out, however, about five to 10 per cent of recent COVID-19 cases involve people who have been infected for the second time in less than three months.

As a result, Boileau said the province would modify its guidelines, urging Quebecers to take a rapid test if they experience symptoms even if their most recent infection occurred in the last two months. Up until now, the province only asked people to get tested if they had had COVID-19 within the last three months.

