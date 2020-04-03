COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec has 5,518 cases and 36 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 365 people in hospital, including 96 in intensive care.

Montreal is the "epicentre" of the outbreak, with 2,642 cases — a jump of 545 cases since Wednesday.

Verdun Hospital has at least 35 cases. Two doctors tested positive and were believed to have contributed to the spread of the virus while they were asymptomatic.

Nunavik — to which access has been limited to avoid the ravages an outbreak there could cause — is now reporting two cases.

Montreal has seen its largest jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within 24 hours yet, with 545 new cases, making it the Canadian city reporting the most cases of infection in the country.

The percentage of the increase in cases between Wednesday and Thursday in Montreal was also higher than that of Quebec as a whole, meaning the rate of infection in the city is rising faster than in the rest of the province.

The city's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said Thursday that Montreal is "the epicentre of the epidemic."

Drouin said a significant proportion of those contracting COVID-19 in Montreal are young, although most who have died are aged 80 and over.

Some parts of the city are more affected than others, she said, but nearly all are seeing an increase in numbers of infection as community transmission spreads.

The number of cases at Verdun Hospital also appears to be rising, as two unions representing staff there say the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone from 35 to 55.

The local health board, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, has not yet confirmed that new number.

Legault asking police to be stricter

Premier Francois Legault is asking police forces across the province to be "less tolerant" with people who disobey public health directives.

Legault said police across Quebec received some 7,000 calls Wednesday about potential violations of the rules against gathering in public. He said police can hand out fines of up to $1,000 to people who aren't respecting physical distancing.

The premier also announced the province will boost the pay of health-care workers who are in contact with people who are infected with COVID-19.

"I think there is a group that has ever been more deserving of a pay raise," Legault said.