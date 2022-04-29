COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,326 people in hospital (a decrease of 46 from the previous day), including 85 in intensive care (a decrease of seven from the previous day).

The province reported 1,768 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,039,426 confirmed cases, and 14,951 people have died.

The province also reported 9,377 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's interim public health director says he will make his recommendation on the future of indoor mask rules in public spaces early next week.

During a news conference on Thursday, Dr. Luc Boileau said he is "confident" he will ask the province to lift the mask rule but he wants to wait a few more days and get more data on the province's epidemiological situation.

Boileau said he believes the sixth wave in Quebec has reached its peak. He also pointed out, however, that about five to ten per cent of recent COVID-19 cases involve people who have been infected for the second time in less than three months.

As a result, Boileau said the province would modify its guidelines, urging Quebecers to take a rapid test if they experience symptoms even if their most recent infection occurred in the last two months. Before, the province only asked people to get tested if they had COVID-19 within the last three months.

Moderna vaccine facility coming to Montreal

American vaccine maker Moderna is expected to announce today its plan to build its promised Canadian production facility in Montreal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, and Quebec Premier François Legault are scheduled to attend a Friday morning health care announcement in the city.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante confirmed the news Thursday, but Moderna would only say that it was still finalizing an agreement to construct a biomanufacturing facility in Canada.

Moderna signed an initial agreement with the federal government last August to bring such a factory to Canada, with the details on where to be worked out.

The plant is expected to include a research centre in addition to the production site, and it should produce as many as 30 million doses of vaccine per year.

Stomach bug or COVID?

Some clinicians have reported seeing more COVID-19 patients suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms in recent weeks.

But medical experts say there are a few possible explanations — and it's not necessarily due to the COVID-19 strains currently circulating in Canada. Diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain have been recognized as common symptoms of COVID-19 since early in the pandemic, while nausea, reflux, heartburn, loss of appetite and weight loss are also recognized as potential symptoms.

According to Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious diseases specialist in Mississauga, Ont., it's not that Omicron is necessarily causing more GI issues, but rather, it's now easier to detect COVID-19 in patients than it was earlier in the pandemic.

Chakrabarti's hypothesis is backed up by data from the U.K.-based ZOE COVID Symptom Study App, through which millions of people have reported their symptoms during the pandemic.

Dr. Ana Sant'Anna, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the Montreal Children's Hospital, said she has recently seen young patients with blood in their stool or vomit, and some had suffered tears in their gastrointestinal tract as a result of their vomiting.

Despite the severity of their symptoms, nearly all the young COVID patients bounced back quickly after treatment, she said.

Top COVID-19 stories