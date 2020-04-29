COVID-19 in Quebec: As Quebec prepares to open up, outbreaks continue

The latest:

Quebec has 25,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,682 people have died. That's an increase of 83 deaths.

There are 1,625 people in hospital, including 217 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Retail stores that have an outdoor entrance will be allowed to reopen on May 11, except for the Montreal area, where that date is May 19.

Manufacturers and construction sites reopening May 11 across the province.

Children will be able to go to daycare and elementary school as of May 11 in most of the province, and a week later in the greater Montreal region.

Montreal says masks should become norm for people venturing out in public.

While Quebec was one of the first to enact physical distancing measures and close sectors of its economy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is also one of the first to reopen.

By May 11, most elementary schools, daycares, manufacturers, contruction sites and retail stores with outdoor entrances will be allowed to reopen.

In the Montreal area, the date for school and daycare reopening is a little over a week later, May 19.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Legault government detailed their plans to open up schools and the economy. The announcements shifted the focus away from the province's long-term care homes, several of which have been beset by outbreaks and crippling staff shortages.

Legault said earlier this week the situation in the homes would get better as at least 675 Armed Forces members will be helping out and more than 10,000 people signed up to volunteer in the homes.

Legault also said the situation in Montreal hospitals is under control, though at least two face serious outbreaks.

On Tuesday, Radio-Canada revealed that eight out of 12 wards at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in eastern Montreal have been hit by outreaks of the coronavirus.

Last week, Sacré-Coeur had to transfer out orthopedic and geriatric patients after 120 patients there caught COVID-19. At least two died.

In Montreal, masks 'must become a social norm'

Montreal continues to far outpace other Quebec regions in number of cases of the virus, 12,487, as well as in the number of deaths caused by it, 1,039.

On Tuesday, the city's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said "face-coverings must become a social norm," to prevent asymptomatic spread of the virus.

The aim is to allow people to return to "a more or less normal life" while preventing a second wave of COVID-19, Drouin said.

But Mayor Valérie Plante said while some parts of public life will be restarting, people still need to respect distancing measures and gatherings are still banned.

"We are talking about deconfinement of certain sectors, not of the population at large," she said at a briefing Tuesday.

Masks won't be mandatory, Plante said, because the city understands not everyone may have the means or resources to buy or make them.

The city has ordered 50,000 reusable face-coverings to be distributed to groups representing vulnerable populations throughout the city.

"We don't want anyone left behind," Plante said.