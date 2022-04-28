COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 2,372 people in hospital (a decrease of 37 from the previous day), including 92 in intensive care (an increase of two from the previous day).

The province reported 2,066 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,037,658 confirmed cases, and 14,928 people have died.

The province also reported 9,514 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec'c interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is expected to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation in the province today.

Yesterday, Quebec's health research institute, the INESSS, said the province's sixth wave may be drawing to a close as the institute forecast a decline of COVID-related hospitalizations over the next two weeks.

In a report, the INESSS said hospitalizations already dropped by five per cent between April 15 and April 22.

The institute said hospitalizations will continue to drop, to about 150 a day, over the next two weeks. The number of patients in intensive care is also expected to drop.

Boileau will be accompanied by Jean Longtin, a microbiologist with the Quebec Health Ministry, for the update at 2 p.m.

Stomach bug or COVID?

Some clinicians have reported seeing more COVID-19 patients suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms in recent weeks.

But medical experts say there are a few possible explanations — and it's not necessarily due to the COVID-19 strains currently circulating in Canada. Diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain have been recognized as common symptoms of COVID-19 since early in the pandemic, while nausea, reflux, heartburn, loss of appetite and weight loss are also recognized as potential symptoms.

According to Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious diseases specialist in Mississauga, Ont., it's not that Omicron is necessarily causing more GI issues, but rather, it's now easier to detect COVID-19 in patients than it was earlier in the pandemic.

Chakrabarti's hypothesis is backed up by data from the U.K.-based ZOE COVID Symptom Study App, through which millions of people have reported their symptoms during the pandemic.

Dr. Ana Sant'Anna, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the Montreal Children's Hospital, said she has recently seen young patients with blood in their stool or vomit, and some had suffered tears in their gastrointestinal tract as a result of their vomiting.

Despite the severity of their symptoms, nearly all the young COVID patients bounced back quickly after treatment, she said.

Flu returns to Quebec

With the return of the flu to the province after a nearly two-year lull, a team of Quebec researchers has discovered the influenza virus could speed up the end of the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.

But they also found that it's possible for some people to be infected by both viruses at once, causing symptoms that are more severe.

Flu infections once again reached epidemic levels in early April, meaning the proportion of positive tests for the virus has surpassed five per cent. The positive-test result has now reached 11 per cent, a level typically seen in January and February in Quebec.

"It's very unusual to have a flu epidemic begin so late in the year," said Dr. Guy Boivin, a microbiologist and infectious diseases specialist at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Québec, the network of teaching hospitals in Quebec City.

He and his team of researchers at the Université Laval, along with Swiss researcher Clément Fage, published a study earlier this year about how the influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, interact with each other.

