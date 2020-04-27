Quebec expected to announce plan to gradually reopen schools today

The latest:

Quebec has 24,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,515 people have died.

There are 1,518 people in hospital, including 215 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec is expected to announce its plan to gradually reopen schools and daycares today.

Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda says he now recommends people wear a mask in public if they anticipate being in a situation where they cannot stay two metres away from other people.

The Quebec government is expected to announce how it will ease some of its COVID-19 containment measures today. For more than a month, the province's schools, daycares and most businesses have been closed and all gatherings have been banned.

In the scenarios presented April 7, the government said it expected Quebec to reach its peak of infection by the end of this month. As of Sunday, there are 24,107 confirmed cases in the province with hundreds more announced each day.

The numbers have so far remained close to Quebec's "optimistic" scenario of fewer than 30,000 confirmed cases by the end of April.

But as the number of cases in the province continues to grow, there are also questions over how much protective immunity developed by recovered patients can be relied on.

The situation remains critical in many of the province's long-term care and seniors' homes, where most of the deaths have occurred.

With thousands of health-care staff infected, some say they're being dropped into the long-term care homes without adequate training .

"There's despair in everybody's faces," says one volunteer .