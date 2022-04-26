COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Flu infections in Quebec once again reached epidemic levels in early April
- On Monday, Quebec reported 2,345 people in hospital (an increase of one from the previous day), including 86 intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,033,925 confirmed cases, and 14,874 people have died.
- The province also reported 9,362 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
As the flu returns to the province after a nearly two-year lull, a team of Quebec researchers has discovered the influenza virus could speed up the end of the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
But they also found that it's possible for some people to be infected by both viruses at once, causing symptoms that are more severe.
Flu infections once again reached epidemic levels in early April, meaning the proportion of positive tests for the virus has surpassed five percent. That has now reached 11 per cent, a level typically seen in January and February in Quebec.
"It's very unusual to have a flu epidemic begin so late in the year," said Dr. Guy Boivin, a microbiologist and infectious diseases specialist based at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Québec, a network of teaching hospitals in Quebec City.
He and his team of researchers at the Université Laval in Quebec City, along with Swiss researcher Clément Fage, published a study earlier this year about how the influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, interact with each other.
Monitoring impact of COVID-19 on children
The federal government is investing $6.7 million on a Canada-wide research platform to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on children.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters Monday the platform will involve researchers at 16 Canadian institutions.
He says it will allow researchers in pediatric centres across the country to monitor COVID-19 infections, vaccination, and the social impact of the disease on children and youth.
The project will be led by Dr. Caroline Quach, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Montreal's Ste-Justine children's hospital.
The platform is called POPCORN, which stands for Pediatric Outcomes Improvement through Coordination of Research Networks.
Duclos says the POPCORN platform will also be used for researchers to share information about other pandemics or health-care emergencies.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
with files from The Canadian Press
