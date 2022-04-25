COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Ottawa maintains masking on planes and trains, but drops some requirements for international arrivals
- On Friday, Quebec reported 2,410 people in hospital (an increase of five from the previous day), including 88 intensive care (the same as the previous day).
- The province reported 2,499 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,028,844 confirmed cases, and 14,812 people have died.
- The province also reported 10,833 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
Starting today, the federal government is easing some measures aimed at international travellers, but is maintaining masking requirements on planes and vaccination requirements for domestic travel.
In a news release Friday, the government announced public health measures will be eased for some eligible travellers.
Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry, and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will no longer have to undergo a COVID-19 test for entry to Canada.
But Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, reminded air and rail passengers that they "are still required to wear a mask throughout their travel journey."
The decision to maintain masking comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit in the U.S. last Monday.
Mask mandate extended
Quebec is extending the mask mandate, set to be lifted at the end of April, to mid-May — even as the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be cresting.
The province's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, said Thursday that keeping the mandate in place for an extra two weeks should help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by another resurgence of infections.
Uber Canada, meanwhile, will still require masks for drivers and passengers in Quebec, despite dropping the requirements in the rest of the country, Friday.
Top COVID-19 stories
- More Quebec family doctors eyeing retirement
- Canada's vaccine advisory committee on second booster shots for 80 and over
- New Quebec health plan promises better access to care.
- 10 MNAs and counting contract COVID-19.
- Quebec plans to eliminate forced overtime for nurses, revamp health system by 2025.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?