COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,410 people in hospital (an increase of five from the previous day), including 88 i ntensive care (the same as the previous day).

i The province reported 2,499 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,028,844 confirmed cases, and 14,812 people have died.

The province also reported 10,833 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Starting today, the federal government is easing some measures aimed at international travellers, but is maintaining masking requirements on planes and vaccination requirements for domestic travel.

In a news release Friday, the government announced public health measures will be eased for some eligible travellers.

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry, and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will no longer have to undergo a COVID-19 test for entry to Canada.

But Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, reminded air and rail passengers that they "are still required to wear a mask throughout their travel journey."

The decision to maintain masking comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit in the U.S. last Monday.

Mask mandate extended

Quebec is extending the mask mandate, set to be lifted at the end of April, to mid-May — even as the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be cresting.

The province's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, said Thursday that keeping the mandate in place for an extra two weeks should help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by another resurgence of infections.

Uber Canada, meanwhile, will still require masks for drivers and passengers in Quebec, despite dropping the requirements in the rest of the country, Friday.

