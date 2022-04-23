COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,410 people in hospital (an increase of five from the previous day), including 88 i ntensive care (the same as the previous day).

i The province reported 2,499 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,028,844 confirmed cases, and 14,812 people have died.

The province also reported 10,833 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The federal government is easing some measures aimed at international travellers, but is maintaining masking requirements on planes and vaccination requirements for domestic travel.

In a news release Friday, the government announced public health measures will be eased for some eligible travellers starting Monday, April 25.

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry, and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will no longer have to undergo a COVID-19 test for entry to Canada.

But Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, reminded air and rail passengers that they "are still required to wear a mask throughout their travel journey."

The decision to maintain masking comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit in the U.S. Monday.

Quebec extends mask requirements

Quebec is extending the mask mandate, set to be lifted at the end of April, to mid-May — even as the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be cresting.

Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, held an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday. Boileau called the latest pandemic projections "relative good news."

"It's encouraging to see that the number of hospitalizations should start to stabilize, and we're anticipating a reduction in new hospital admissions," Boileau said.

However, he urged Quebecers to remain prudent because of just how contagious the variants now in circulation are.

Boileau said keeping that mandate in place for an extra two weeks should help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by another resurgence of infections.

Uber Canada, meanwhile, will still require masks for drivers and passengers in Quebec, despite dropping the requirements in the rest of the country, as of Friday.

New data suggests 40 % of B.C. may have caught COVID

New estimates suggest close to 40 per cent of people in B.C. have caught COVID-19, following the Omicron wave, up from just 10 per cent in October.

Researchers in B.C. analyzed thousands of blood samples in the Lower Mainland throughout the pandemic to track antibody levels in the general population, and found a massive shift in the level of infection in the past few months.

The data, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, was shared with CBC News. It found the infection rate is even higher in children under 10, with nearly two-thirds now showing evidence of prior infection.

The research is in line with findings from Ontario where official estimates now show as much as 40 per cent of the population was infected with COVID-19 since December.

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said in February that at least 2 million Quebecers had been infected with the Omicron variant and it's possible that half of the province had caught COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

A study from Montreal-based research centre CIRANO suggested there were between 18,000 and 32,000 new COVID-19 infections per day, during the last week of March in Quebec.

