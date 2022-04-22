COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Quebec extends mask mandate on public transit, in stores until mid-May
- On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,405 people in hospital (an increase of 24 from the previous day), including 88 intensive care (a decrease of 13).
- The province reported 2,909 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,026,345 confirmed cases, and 14,778 people have died.
- The province also reported 10,932 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
Quebec is extending the mask mandate, set to be lifted at the end of April, to mid-May — even as the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be cresting.
Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, held an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday. Boileau called the latest pandemic projections "relative good news."
"It's encouraging to see that the number of hospitalizations should start to stabilize, and we're anticipating a reduction in new hospital admissions," Boileau said.
However, he urged Quebecers to remain prudent because of just how contagious the variants now in circulation are.
Boileau said keeping that mandate in place for an extra two weeks should help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by another resurgence of infections.
Uber ditches mask mandate, except in Quebec
Starting today, Uber Canada will no longer require drivers or passengers to wear masks during rides in most of the country, though the ride-sharing company says it "still strongly" recommends them.
The decision, ending a policy in place since May 2020, was made to reflect changing public health guidelines, the company said Tuesday. Most provinces ended their mask mandates for most public indoor spaces last month or in February.
Uber Canada will still require masks in Quebec, which earlier this month extended its mask mandate to mid-April, and just yesterday, to mid-May — as a new wave of COVID-19 spreads.
Ottawa keeps mask requirement for travellers
Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, is giving no indication his government plans to drop its masking requirement for air and rail passengers in this country in the near future.
"We constantly consult our experts, and whenever the advice that we receive changes because the circumstances change, we will change our regulation," he said Tuesday. "But for now, it is what it is."
His comments come after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit in the U.S. Monday.
The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.
Top COVID-19 stories
- More Quebec family doctors eyeing retirement
- Canada's vaccine advisory committee on second booster shots for 80 and over
- New Quebec health plan promises better access to care.
- 10 MNAs and counting contract COVID-19.
- Quebec plans to eliminate forced overtime for nurses, revamp health system by 2025.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?