COVID-19 in Quebec: Long-term care homes continue to face staffing and equipment issues

The latest:

Quebec has 20,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,041 people have died. Of those, some 850 were residents of long-term care institutions or other seniors' homes.

There are 1,224 people in hospital, including 201 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec is considering gradually reopening schools and daycares before the end of the June.

Operating rooms could soon open at 50 per cent capacity for semi-urgent procedures.

Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda says guidelines on wearing masks are coming later this week.

The quarantine on Boisbriand's Hasidic community has been lifted.

Despite assurances the situation has stabilized from Premier François Legault, health-care workers in the province's long-term care homes say there is still a lack of protective equipment and safety measures are being disregarded because of staffing issues.

According to Health Minister Danielle McCann about 1.6 per cent of health care workers in Quebec — as many as 4,000 — are sick with COVID-19. In Montreal, though, that number is closer to three per cent.

Orderlies and cleaning staff are about twice as likely to catch the virus than nurses, according to Jeff Begley, president of the health and social services federation of the CSN union.

"That's not surprising because the hot spots are in long-term care centres and the staff that are on the day-to-day front lines are majority this type of worker," Begley said.

McCann has said equipment shortages should no longer be an issue in the residences, but Begley says some employees are having to reuse single-use masks and wear them longer than they normally should.

On Tuesday, the number of positive cases in CHSLDs and seniors' residences rose by nine per cent in 24 hours to 4,399 people infected.

The number of residences considered to be in a "critical situation" has nearly doubled in the past week, going from 41 to 80.

In all, approximately 850 of the 1,041 people who have died from COVID-19 in Quebec were residents of CHSLDs or seniors' homes.

The rising death toll inside the homes puts the province on pace to surpass the most optimistic scenario of 1,263 by April 30 presented by public health experts earlier this month.

Sacré-Coeur Hospital dealing with outbreak

While long-term care homes bear the brunt of the epidemic in Quebec, hospitals haven't yet seen as high a load of cases as feared.

Legault said Tuesday operating rooms could soon open at half capacity to take on surgeries that had been delayed to free up equipment and staff.

The announcement was accompanied with confusion as for days he had been begging medical specialists, such as surgeons, to help out in CHSLDs.

The federation representing the specialists wrote a letter to the premier saying many of those who had volunteered haven't yet been called back.

But another Montreal hospital is in the grips of a coronavirus outbreak.

Five wards on four different floors at Montreal's Sacré-Cœur hospital are affected, with close to 120 patients who've tested positive.

Cancer patients and others with already weakened immune systems are among them.

Health-care workers say small, shared rooms with no possibility of physical distancing have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A bit of levity?

Things feel a little bleak. But people are finding ways to bring joy to themselves and others. This Trois-Rivières family is using some of their time at home to show off their moves — on TikTok.

The three Haley-Guimond sisters have even enlisted their parents.

Quebec City couple Evelyne Paré and Simon Blanchet have garnered attention with their method of passing the time.

Paré and Blanchet made stop-motion video, with nearly 5,000 pieces of Lego, to pay tribute to the province's health-care and other essential workers.

The result is a film that runs just under two minutes, starring Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Premier François Legault, a.k.a. François Lego.

The demand for egg-laying hens has soared in recent weeks, retailers in the Eastern Townships say. (Submitted by Vanessa Salvatore/Townships Forest and Farm)

Oh, and in the Eastern Townships, people are buying up backyard chickens. Retailers say the demand for egg-laying hens has soared in recent weeks.

Chanel Crevier, the owner of F.G. Edwards, an agricultural feed store in West Brome, says she and her staff are scrambling to keep up with demand.

"The phone keeps ringing, we have problems answering every call."

Crevier believes the hen-buying craze is likely brought on by people being cooped up at home and wanting to be more self-sustaining.

In Sherbrooke, the number of requests for urban chickens has more than tripled this month — compared to the same time last year.

The local SPA has created a guide for new hen owners to ensure they are well taken care of.