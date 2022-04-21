COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 2,381 people in hospital (an increase of 100 from the previous day), including 101 in intensive care (same as the previous day).

The province reported 2,330 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,023,436 confirmed cases, and 14,740 people have died.

The province also reported 10,833 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province today as 100 more people were hospitalized with the virus yesterday.

The number of COVID-related hospitalizations has risen sharply in recent weeks. According to the latest data, there are now 2,381 people in hospital with COVID-19.

The province also recorded 26 new deaths yesterday.

Boileau will speak at 1 p.m. alongside Associate Deputy Health Minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny.

Laval hospital visit restrictions

The Laval regional health authority is tightening rules for hospital visitors in light of the sixth wave.

Starting today, only one caregiver or visitor per patient will be allowed at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital

and the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital.

The rules will apply until further notice, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval said in a news release Tuesday.

Ottawa keeps mask requirement for travellers

Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, is giving no indication his government plans to drop its masking requirement for air and train passengers in this country in the near future.

"We constantly consult our experts, and whenever the advice that we receive changes because the circumstances change, we will change our regulation," he said Tuesday. "But for now, it is what it is."

His comments come after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit in the U.S. Monday.

The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Top COVID-19 stories